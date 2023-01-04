This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa
