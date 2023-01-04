 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

