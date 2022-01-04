Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.