This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
