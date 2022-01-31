For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tulsa. It should re…
Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tulsa today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Partly …
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to rea…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tulsa's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Tulsa Tuesday, with temperatures in the 3…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area…