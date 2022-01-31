Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.