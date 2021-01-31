 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News