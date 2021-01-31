Tulsa's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
