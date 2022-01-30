Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tulsa. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
