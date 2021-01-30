Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.