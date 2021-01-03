 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

