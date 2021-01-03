This evening in Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Mainly cloudy. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a…
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. R…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Monday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Winds shoul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa…
This evening in Tulsa: Considerable cloudiness. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Satu…