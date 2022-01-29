 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

