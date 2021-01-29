For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
