For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
