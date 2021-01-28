This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
