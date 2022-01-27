Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.