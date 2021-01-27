 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

