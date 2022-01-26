Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.