Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Overcast. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be c…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The foreca…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. We'll see sunshine t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in t…
It will be a cold day in Tulsa, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Partly …
- Updated
There is a slight chance of wintry precipitation Wednesday in areas east of the Tulsa metro.