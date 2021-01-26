Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.