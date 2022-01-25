 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Tulsa Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

