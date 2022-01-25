For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Tulsa Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
