Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

