Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The forecast is callin…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Rain and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tulsa area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach t…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect perio…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. T…