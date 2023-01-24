Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.