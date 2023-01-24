Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow in the evening will taper off to light snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa
As we head into Tuesday we are expecting rain to start in the morning as temperatures will hover right around that freezing mark, if not just above.
A winter storm watch is in effect for Tuesday afternoon and evening.
We will start the day off with a cold rain and rain/snow mix and the temperatures hover just around that 32 degree mark.
A strong, non-tropical low pressure system, located 300 miles north of Bermuda, was not expected to gain intensity or grow to a tropical cyclone.
Dropping temperatures Tuesday afternoon would set up a chance for snowfall for parts of the state. The current forecast is a cold rain starting early Tuesday with snow mixing in, especially along the Kansas state line.
