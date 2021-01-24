 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Rain and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

