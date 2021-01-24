This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Rain and thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. T…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorr…
This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The forecast is callin…
Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect perio…
Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. We will se…