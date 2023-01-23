This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa
