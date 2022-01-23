Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
