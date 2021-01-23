 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

