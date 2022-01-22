 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

