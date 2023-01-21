Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Sunday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa
