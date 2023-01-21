 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Sunday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

