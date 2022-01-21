This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
There is a slight chance of wintry precipitation Wednesday in areas east of the Tulsa metro.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.