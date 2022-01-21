 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

