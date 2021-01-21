 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

