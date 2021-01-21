Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.