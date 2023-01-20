This evening in Tulsa: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa
