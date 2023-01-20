 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Saturday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

