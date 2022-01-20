 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Tulsa Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

