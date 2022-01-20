For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Tulsa Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
