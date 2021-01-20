Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.