 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sunday Weather Q&A: What is a Bomb Cyclone?

Sunday Weather Q&A: What is a Bomb Cyclone?

The storm that moved across the center of the country and brought very cold temperatures to much of the Central Plains was called a “Bomb Cyclone.” However, by definition Tulsa didn’t actually experience those effects.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert