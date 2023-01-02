For the drive home in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa
