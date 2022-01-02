Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.