 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tulsa residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert