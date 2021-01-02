 Skip to main content
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Tulsa area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

