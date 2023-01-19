For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa
