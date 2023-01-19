 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Tulsa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

