This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
