This evening in Tulsa: Mostly clear. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa
