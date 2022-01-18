Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds overnight. Low 36F. ENE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Tulsa people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.