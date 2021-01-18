 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

