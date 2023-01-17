Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.