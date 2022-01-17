For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
