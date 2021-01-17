 Skip to main content
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

