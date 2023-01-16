 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tulsa's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert