Tulsa's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Booker T. Washington graduate DaNa Carlis has guided a variety of NOAA projects that have furthered forecasting and aided in earlier warnings for natural disasters, according to an agency official.
Although high temperatures haven’t made it back into the 70s since Jan. 2, the “coolest” day so far this year was a high of 51 degrees on Jan. 4.
With the arrival of last night's cold front, it will be much cooler today. Highs will only reach into the 40s and winds will be strong from th…
Today clouds will gradually build across the area. We will see winds pick up from the south as well. This southernly wind will help to warm ou…
After a chilly start, it will be a mild afternoon. Highs will soar into the mid to even upper 60s in some spots. This will make us nearly 20 d…
It will be another chilly start, but mild afternoon. Highs will be nearly 20 degrees above average as we climb into the mid-to-upper 60s. Wind…
Today will be warm, windy and cloudy. Highs will climb into the 60s with mostly cloudy skies and a south wind gusting to 25 mph.
Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Expect p…
Right now California is being battered with multiple waves of atmospheric rivers, just one of which can carry 25 times the amount of water as the Mississippi River.
Folks in the Tulsa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees toda…