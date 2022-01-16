 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tulsa area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

