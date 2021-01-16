 Skip to main content
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

