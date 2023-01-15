Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa
