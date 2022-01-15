 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

