Tulsa's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 22F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
