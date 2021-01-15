Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Tulsa Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.