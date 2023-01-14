Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.