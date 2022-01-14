This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. It will be a cold day in Tulsa Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Tulsa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
