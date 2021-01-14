Tulsa's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
