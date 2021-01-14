 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Tulsa will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News